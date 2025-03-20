Hyderabad airport issues advisory as Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers protest

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), has issued an advisory for passengers as Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers are protesting against low fares.

In the advisory, it confirmed that a shortage of cabs is expected, which can lead to longer wait times.

Demand for fair fares

As per the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), the low fares imposed by the aggregator companies have severely impacted the earnings of cab drivers.

The union alleged that despite multiple appeals to the government and the transport department for a uniform and fair fare structure, no decisive action has been taken.

TGPWU founder-president Shaik Salauddin alleged that aggregator companies are charging as low as Rs 300–Rs 400 for a trip from the city to the airport.

As a result, Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers have started refusing trips to Hyderabad airport facilitated by the aggregators until their demands are met, the union said.

Hyderabad airport offers options as Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers boycott

In view of the boycott call issued by the drivers, the airport has not only confirmed the expected inconvenience but also listed the options available for passengers.

It mentioned that radio cabs, car rentals, prepaid taxis, and Pushpak luxury airport liner facilities are available for passengers.

Passenger Advisory: Due to a protest by cab driver unions, a shortage of cabs is expected, leading to longer wait times. #RGIAirport offers multiple commute options for a smooth journey. For assistance, visit our transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza.



It was also mentioned that in case of any assistance, the transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza can be contacted.

Although various options are available, the boycott call given by Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers may continue to pose inconvenience to passengers.