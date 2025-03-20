Raja Singh to lead Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh of Goshamahal is set to lead the Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad.

The procession, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on April 6, will start from the Akashpuri Hanuman Temple located in Dhoolpet in the city.

Police advise Raja Singh to use bulletproof vehicle

Meanwhile, the MLA has been advised to move around in a bulletproof vehicle with his personal security officers in view of phone calls threatening to kill him.

In the notice, the police stated, “It is to alert you that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls, and it has been noticed that you are often leaving your residence and office without any security personnel and moving among the public, which shows your negligence towards your life and safety. In this regard, you are requested to protect yourself by using the bulletproof vehicle and inevitably utilize the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the government to avoid untoward incidents.”

Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad

The procession is likely to be a grand affair as organizers try to mobilize thousands of people for the occasion.

The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. It falls on the 9th day of the Chaitra month, which is the first month of the Hindu calendar.

Raja Singh is known for playing a vital role in organizing and making the procession successful since it started in 2012.

His uncompromising Hindutva stand helped him emerge as the favorite in Goshamahal, from where he has won the MLA seat three times.

However, the MLA has been embroiled in several controversies in the past. He was also arrested for making controversial remarks.