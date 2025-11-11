Hyderabad airport issues passenger advisory due to heightened security measures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), has issued a passenger advisory due to heightened security measures.

The advisory comes after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Passenger advisory by Hyderabad airport

In the advisory that was issued on the X handle of the airport, it is mentioned that passengers may expect longer airport wait times due to heightened security.

Passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport earlier than usual, allowing ample time for security checks.

It has also been advised to check airlines for the latest flight information status.

Team formed to investigate blast

A team of more than 500 security officials has been formed to investigate the blast, while security has been ramped up across Delhi-NCR, with NSG commandos deployed at key installations.

More than 1,000 CCTV footage clips are being scanned by investigative agencies, which suspect that the car explosion could have been a suicide attack aimed at causing maximum damage, Delhi Police sources said.

Investigative agencies are also monitoring social media activity and collecting mobile phone dump data from several locations across Delhi.

According to police sources, dump data is being retrieved from all mobile phones that were active in and around the Red Fort area. This data may help identify phone numbers and communication links connected to the car bombing.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded.

In view of the heightened security following the incident in Delhi, Hyderabad airport issued an advisory for passengers.

High alerts have also been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

