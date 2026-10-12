Hyderabad airport launches real-time lost and found tracker

Hyderabad: Passengers who leave belongings behind at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad can now report the loss and follow the search for their items online, with the airport launching a real-time lost and found platform.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the platform brings reporting of lost items, tracking of requests and communication with airport staff onto a single portal. Passengers will get updates until the item is identified, verified and returned to them.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) Kadhir Kadhiravan described it as the airport’s first real-time lost and found tracking and communication platform for passengers. “At Hyderabad airport, we are committed to redefining passenger experience through innovation, digital transformation and service excellence,” he said.

He said the platform would make recovery of lost items more transparent and convenient, and give passengers “greater confidence and peace of mind”. “It reflects our continued focus on leveraging technology to deliver smarter, more efficient and customer-centric airport services,” he added.

How to file a request

A passenger has to open the lost and found portal and click the “raise a request” option. The form asks for the passenger’s name, email address and contact details.

The passenger must then pick the category that best matches the missing item and say where and when it was misplaced, along with a description. A photograph can be uploaded, if available, to help staff identify the item.

Once the request is submitted, a unique reference ID is sent by email. The passenger can use it to check the status of the request online, view its details and communicate securely with the lost and found team when required.