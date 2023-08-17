Hyderabad Airport Metro Project set for launch in September

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Express metro line project, a crucial addition to the city’s transportation network, is set to take off as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) emerges as the lowest-cost bidder for the project’s design and construction. With the opening of all tenders received for the project, L&T, known for its contribution to the 72-km Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, stands as the prime contender for the new venture.

Several renowned companies had expressed interest in the airport metro project, which spans 31 km and will link Raidurg to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Following a meticulous evaluation of the submitted tenders, experts have confirmed L&T’s bid as the most competitive and fitting for the project’s execution.

The envisioned project encompasses the construction of 293 km of elevated track and an additional 1.7 km underground, strategically positioned in proximity to the airport terminal. Among the project highlights is the plan to establish an underground metro station, further enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers.

The undertaking encompasses the development of nine metro stations and auxiliary facilities, all estimated to involve an investment of approximately Rs 5,688 crore. With the financial aspects in place and the bidding process concluded, the groundwork for the project’s execution is expected to commence in September.

This ambitious venture is poised to address the growing demand for efficient and swift transportation to and from the airport, a critical gateway for the city.

The construction phase is projected to unfold over a span of 36 months, ultimately culminating in an enhanced public transportation system that will significantly benefit the citizens of Hyderabad and contribute to the city’s evolving urban landscape.