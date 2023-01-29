Hyderabad: Airport Metro works under ‘fine-tune’

Hyderabad: In order to fine-tune the Airport Metro alignment and to examine different options for ideal station locations, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) MD NVS Reddy inspected a 10 km stretch between Narsingi underpass (My Home Avatar junction) to Rajendranagar hillock on Sunday.

Walking the entire length of about 10 km along with his senior engineers, he examined every aspect of the alignment and gave directions, a press note said.

He stated that the Airport Metro stations should be situated closer to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) road underpasses in order to give passengers arriving from various roads and communities where extensive development is occurring easy access.

In order to facilitate the construction of a few additional stations to serve the high-rise commercial and residential buildings under construction in the area of the corridor, Reddy also requested that the engineers design the Metro viaduct without curves and gradients at a few designated locations.

In order to ensure the success of Airport Metro from the very beginning of operations, he instructed officials that skywalks and other pedestrian amenities must be considered a crucial component of station planning.