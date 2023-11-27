Hyderabad Airport Metro’s newsletter gets PRSI national award

Hyderabad: The newsletter of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) won the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) national award for 2023 on November 25. HAML shared the first prize with ITC Ltd.

In one newsletter, the HAML explained the salient features of the airport metro rail project along with pictures. Details of pre-construction activities and field visits by the managing director were also described.

Also Read Hyderabad metro stations to be closed for PM Modi’s roadshow

The award was handed over to HAML CPRO M Krishnanand by Swami Chidanand Saraswati Swamiji of Rishikesh in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and MP Naresh Bansal at the International Public Relations Festival held in New Delhi.

“HAML MD NVS Reddy congratulated the CPRO and his team and said the award recognises the high standards of HAML’s communication and public relations department,” stated a press release on Sunday, November 26.