Hyderabad metro stations to be closed for PM Modi’s roadshow

Hyderabad: Two metro stations will remain closed during PM Narendra Modi’s road show in Hyderabad, a decision made for security reasons.

According to L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail, the affected stations are Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda.

Hyderabad metro stations closure tentative timing

Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda metro stations will be closed for 15 minutes before and after the roadshow, tentatively from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Additionally, stops at Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda metro stations will be skipped from 4:45 pm to 6:15 pm.

For security reasons, in light of PM Shri Narendra Modi's Roadshow today (27/11/2023), Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda stations will be closed 15 minutes before and after the event, tentatively from 16:30 to 18:30 hrs.

PM Modi’s roadshow

PM Modi’s roadshow will be held at Airport Y Junction, PNT flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet flyover, Green lands, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, V V Statue, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Khairatabad flyover, Indira Rotary (Necklace Rotary), NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Katta Maisamma, Indira Park, Ashoknagar, RTC X roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda and Kachiguda X Roads.

The assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023. The counting will be held on December 3.