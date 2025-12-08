Hyderabad airport receives three bomb threats for incoming flights

Madina–Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2025 10:56 am IST
flight landing at airport
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received three bomb threats to flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said.

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways’ (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa’s (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo’s 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

“Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft,” sources said.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.

Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo’s Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.

Memory Khan Seminar

Madina–Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2025 10:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button