Hyderabad airport records highest int’l, national passenger recovery

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) recorded over 1.75 million Passenger footfall in May this year which is a record in itself.

This is a steady increase in passenger footfall and Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) over the last few months.

Additionally, compared to other metro airports in India, Hyderabad airport has the highest international passenger recovery, during the period April 2021 to March 2022. In the domestic segment, airport recovery was at par with Delhi International Airport, which is another GMR Group airport.

With the ease in COVID-19 restrictions, air travel has been increasing steadily.

On May 15, the number of domestic passengers in a single day crossed the 53,000 mark which is 103% of pre-COVID-19 numbers. Similarly, on June 10, the number of international passengers crossed 10,000 in a single day which is 99% of pre-COVID-19 numbers. It is the highest ever post COVID-19 international passenger number.

The airport witnessed over 15 lakh domestic passengers and around 2.7 lakh international travellers in May. The domestic traffic recovery of the airport was 93% of the pre-COVID-19 level and international traffic recovery was 86% in May.

The Hyderabad airport has added 15 new domestic sectors which connect to 70 domestic destinations, from the pre-COVID-19 period of 55 domestic destinations. The UDAN initiative, which is aimed to bolster the regional connectivity by connecting underserved/unserved airports in Tier II-Tier III cities has further boosted the connectivity across India.

With international travelling resuming, Hyderabad airport is now connected to earlier favourite destinations like London, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Qatar, Sharjah, Doha and Kuwait to name a few.

The airport also added flights to new international destinations i.e., Chicago and Maldives which got an exceptional response from travellers. Recently Thai Smile Airlines resumed direct Hyderabad- Bangkok flights.