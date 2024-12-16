Hyderabad airport records over 25 lakh passengers in November

Hyderabad: In November, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) exceeded 25 lakh passengers, reflecting a 24.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Domestic traffic rose by 26.7 percent while international traffic saw a 14.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Notably, November 10 witnessed the highest-ever single-day passenger traffic at Hyderabad airport with a staggering 89 lakh passengers passing through its terminals.

In October, passenger traffic at RGIA exceeded 2.4 million reflecting a 21.7 percent (YoY) increase. On October 14, recorded its highest single-day passenger volume of approximately 87,000 along with a record of 583 aircraft movements on October 20.

In terms of operational performance, Hyderabad airport recorded 17,553 aircraft movements, marking a 19 percent increase compared to October of the previous year.

Furthermore, the airport welcomed 16 million passengers between April 1 and November 18.

Since October 2023, GMR Airports Limited has consistently maintained passenger traffic above the 2 million mark each month, demonstrating its strong performance in the aviation sector.

Hyderabad Airport gearing up for second terminal to meet growing demand

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is planning a second terminal and another runway to meet the growing air passenger traffic. This year the air passenger traffic have reached 3 crore mark at the RGIA and is expected to reach 4.5 crore in 2030.

According to SGK Kishore, Executive Director (South) and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, once the second terminal was grounded, 4.5 crore passenger traffic would be reached by 2030 but the ultimate Airport target is 10 crore passengers, he said.

Currently, 43 flight movement per hour at Hyderabad International Airport, and will reach 55 flight movement per hour in the next 3 to 4 years, he expressed confidence.

Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday inaugurates the new AI-enabled digital platform and the Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC). SGK Kishore said the platform integrates multiple stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, and air traffic control.