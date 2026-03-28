Hyderabad airport refutes claims of stone being found in canteen food

Hyderabad: After a stone was allegedly found in the food served at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) canteen in Hyderabad, the airport has issued a statement saying that the claims are “false, fabricated and malicious.”

Investigation into the matter has shown that some individuals were demanding extra food at reduced prices and when their requests were turned down, they resorted to planting a stone in the food and spreading a fake story, airport officials alleged.

RGIA said that the canteen is operated by an authorised vendor and continues to uphold all required hygiene standards. “On the other hand, a police complaint has been filed and efforts are underway to identify those trying to tarnish the airport’s reputation,” it said.

RGIA Outpost police said that an enquiry is underway and no case has been registered yet.

Also Read Video: TGPWU flags food safety violations at Hyderabad Airport canteen

Stone found in RGIA canteen

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) had issued a statement on Friday, March 27, condemning “continued negligence” in food quality and hygiene at the drivers’ and customers’ canteen at the Hyderabad airport.

The previous day, they had posted a video on X claiming that a stone was found in the lemon rice at the canteen. They said that thousands of drivers and passengers rely on the canteen daily and warned that such lapses pose a direct threat to their health and dignity.