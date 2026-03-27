Video: TGPWU flags food safety violations at Hyderabad Airport canteen.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has strongly condemned what it describes as “continued negligence” in food quality and hygiene at the drivers’ and customers’ canteen at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

Allegations of unsafe food practices

In a statement issued on Friday, the union alleged that despite repeated complaints, conditions at the canteen remain unchanged. Highlighting a recent incident, TGPWU claimed that lemon rice was served in a plastic cover and that a stone was found in the food, raising serious concerns about food safety standards at one of India’s busiest international airports.

The union noted that thousands of drivers and passengers rely on the canteen daily, warning that such lapses pose a direct threat to their health and dignity.

‘Systemic failure and lack of accountability’

TGPWU described the issue not merely as poor service but as a grave violation of basic food safety norms and workers’ rights. It said the continued disregard for hygiene and quality reflects a systemic failure and a lack of accountability from the concerned authorities.

The union has called upon Pradeep Panicker, President and CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, to take immediate responsibility and ensure urgent corrective measures.

Also Read TGPWU flags stockpiling, black marketing of Auto LPG and CNG across India

Mr. @ppanicker1, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.



Again at @RGIAHyd thousands of drivers and customers everyday food eat canteen — lemon rice was served in a plastic cover, and shockingly, a stone was found in the food. @TGPWU strongly condemns this negligence. pic.twitter.com/ju9mDWrEnd — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) March 26, 2026

Call for government intervention

The union also urged K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, to intervene and ensure that strict standards are enforced across airport facilities.

Questioning the current management approach, TGPWU pointed out that proven models such as Indiramma Canteens run by Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) could be adopted to provide hygienic, affordable, and accountable food services while promoting women’s empowerment.

Demands for immediate action

TGPWU has demanded immediate corrective measures to address food safety violations, along with strict and regular quality inspections. It has also called for a complete overhaul of the current canteen management system and urged authorities to consider alternative models such as SHG-run Indiramma Canteens.

“The dignity, health, and safety of drivers and passengers cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” the union said, calling for swift action.