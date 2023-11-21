Hyderabad Airport serves 14 million passengers till October-end

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has served over 14 million domestic and international passengers by October, marking a significant growth.

RGIA broke its own records for the highest-ever year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic according to the latest figures released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

The figure further revealed that the airport witnessed a surge in monthly traffic during the fiscal year 2023-24, while October 2023 alone saw a staggering 2.1 million passengers passing through the airport gates.

In October, the passenger traffic at RGIA recorded 2,050,789 travellers, marking a substantial year-on-year (YoY) increase of 16 percent. Additionally, there was a month-on-month (MoM) rise of 4 per cent.

The cumulative year-to-date statistics for FY2024 showcase a substantial upward trend. The airport, up until October 31, 2023, has facilitated the movement of 14,285,408 passengers. This figure signifies a YoY surge of 23 per cent.

Hyderabad Airport has also observed a notable increase in aircraft movements in tandem with the surge in passenger traffic.

14,746 aircraft movements were recorded in October, representing a 14 percent YoY increase and a 6 percent MoM increase. So far, there have been 98,918 aircraft movements.

Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports

Earlier, the Telangana government proposed the development of a second airport in the city due to the surge in the number of passengers at RGIA.

The government plans to request permission from the Centre to use the defence airport at Hakimpet for civil aviation. This matter will be taken up with the Ministry of Defence shortly.

If implemented, Hyderabad will join the list of cities that have two commercial airports. Internationally, there are many cities with two airports, such as Brussels (Belgium), Warsaw (Poland), Montreal (Canada), Beijing (China), Istanbul (Turkey), Glasgow (UK).