Hyderabad Airport sees surge in domestic, international passengers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport, the only operational airport in Telangana serving both domestic and international passengers, is witnessing a surge in footfall. According to data available on the website of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), passenger numbers at the airport which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have increased drastically in just one year.

In the last month, the airport saw 1,697,151 domestic and 339,177 international passengers, marking a significant jump from the figures of August 2022, which were 1,363,257 domestic and 277,514 international passengers.

Source: Airport Authority of India

Source: Airport Authority of India

Advisory Issued

Recently, Hyderabad Airport issued an advisory due to Milad un Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan in the city. The advisory was issued in anticipation of increased passenger traffic at the airport.

It advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly, as due to the surge in footfall, they may experience longer waiting times to and from the airport.

Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports

Earlier, the Telangana government proposed the development of a second airport in the city due to the surge in the number of passengers at RGIA.

The government plans to request permission from the center to use the defense airport at Hakimpet for civil aviation. This matter will be taken up with the Ministry of Defence shortly.

If implemented, Hyderabad will join the list of cities that have two commercial airports. Internationally, there are many cities with two airports, including: