Hyderabad airport upgrades primary runway for safer landings

This allows the secondary runway to be operational in visibility as low as 550 meters, providing a backup option during main runway disruptions.

Hyderabad's GMR International Airport.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has enhanced its main runway by installing a new Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS) along with upgraded runway lighting.

This advanced system enables aircraft to land safely in visibility conditions as low as 300 meters, significantly improving safety during fog and adverse weather conditions, according to a press release from GHIAL on Monday.

Additionally, GHIAL has obtained approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to upgrade its secondary runway to Category I status.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, emphasized that these upgrades enhance operational capabilities while maintaining high aviation safety standards.

He noted that the implementation of these advanced navigational systems will minimize delays and enhance passenger safety during inclement weather, ultimately reducing inconvenience for travellers.

