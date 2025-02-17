Priyanka Chopra back to Hyderabad, spotted in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra, a famous Indian and Hollywood actress, has been making headlines a lot lately. She was in Hyderabad to sign movie and then attended her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai. PeeCee is now back in the City of Nizams for SSMB29, a film starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka shared an Instagram story showing Hyderabad International Airport, confirming her return to work. Before this, she took a break for her brother’s wedding.

A Big Adventure Film

SSMB29 is an action-adventure movie, similar to Indiana Jones. It has a huge budget of Rs 1,000 crores, produced by KL Narayana. The film also stars Nana Patekar and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka’s Fashion Choices

Priyanka is known for her stylish looks. At her brother’s wedding, she wore a pastel suit set with her husband Nick Jonas. At the airport, she chose a green co-ord set, with a bralette, loose shirt, sunglasses, and hoop earrings.

A video of Priyanka at Mumbai airport went viral when she waited patiently as a fan struggled to take a selfie. Her kind nature won many hearts.

Temple Visit in Hyderabad

After arriving, Priyanka visited Chilkur Balaji Temple and posted: “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite.”