Hyderabad airport wins award for best service quality 2024

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad airport has once again been recognized in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey, winning the prestigious ‘Best Airport in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ award in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024.

The ACI ASQ program is a globally recognized benchmarking initiative that measures airport passenger satisfaction. It evaluates airports based on size and region, as well as aspects such as Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, and Cleanest Airport.

From 700,000 surveys collected, 181 ASQ Awards were won by 95 airports worldwide across multiple categories.

Expressing gratitude for the achievement, the CEO of Hyderabad airport, Pradeep Panicker said, “We are grateful that travelers consistently rate their experience at our airport so highly. Our ongoing investments in advanced technology and innovation aim to transform travel into remarkable memories. This award reflects the dedication of our team and all stakeholders. We remain committed to providing passengers with a smooth, convenient, and exceptional experience.”

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has consistently set benchmarks in service quality and operational efficiency.

It ranked among the top 3 global airports for nine consecutive years (2009–2017), achieving the World No 1 ranking four times (2009, 2010, 2016, and 2017) in the 5–15 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category of the ACI-ASQ Awards.

Also Read Hyderabad airport sees 22 pc cargo growth in 2024

In 2018, Hyderabad airport was honored as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the Asia-Pacific region for both 2019 and 2020 in the same category. Continuing its legacy, the airport also won the title in 2022 and 2023 in the 15–25 MPPA category.

Hyderabad airport tops cargo import efficiency for 2nd yr

Hyderabad airport was also recognized as the best performing airport for cargo import release times for the second consecutive year in the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2024, published by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). It was also ranked second-best for export release times.

To meet rising cargo demand, Hyderabad airport is expanding its infrastructure. Cargo Terminal 1 is being upgraded with new facilities, including an International courier/express terminal and an export perishables terminal.



