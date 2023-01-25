Hyderabad: Akasa Air to operate daily flights from Jan 25

Hyderabad: In view of business expansion, Akasa Air launched its 13th destination in the city and will be operating daily flights from the city beginning January 25.

This will be the airline’s first wing in the state of Telangana which will fly between Hyderabad – Bengaluru and Hyderabad – Goa.

Two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru services will be added taking the daily departures to four from February 15.

Co-founder, and chief of Akasa Air, Praveen Iyer said, “A hub for major industries, Hyderabad is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but also a popular destination for leisure travel. We are pleased with the pace at which we are growing and connecting cities across India.”

Co-founder and chief marketing officer, Belson Coutinho, said “Akasa Air had been rapidly scaling up its operations with the commencement of the Hyderabad flights since its launch in August 2022.”

The airline will likely be crossing a milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.