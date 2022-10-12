Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi meets HMRL MD for metro rail in Old City

Telangana government allotted funds worth Rs 500 crore for metro connectivity

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 12th October 2022 3:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and PAC chairman of TS legislature Akbaruddin Owaisi met the managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) NVS Reddy and urge him to take up the construction of old city metro corridor works from Imlibun Bus Station to Falaknuma.

In the representation to HMRL MD, he mentioned that on AIMIM’s requests, the Telangana government in the current financial year allotted funds worth Rs 500 crore for metro connectivity to the old city from MGBS.

Stating that there is undue delay in extending HMR connectivity in Old City after budgetary allocation, Akbaruddin Owaisi requested NVS Reddy to give instruction to officials to take up metro rail works in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Under corridor II which is 5.5 km long, Imlibun will be connected to Falaknuma.

