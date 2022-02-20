Hyderabad: Alcoholic kills 65-year-old mother over Rs 200

Published: 20th February 2022
Alchohol addict hacks mother to death over Rs 200

Hyderabad: In a gory incident, an alcohol addict murdered his mother on Saturday night as she refused to give the accused Rs 200 which he demanded.

The police said the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Satthemma who was a widow and a daily wage worker. She was repeatedly harassed by her son K Chandrasekhar who demanded money. They were residents of Rajivnagar.

The police further said that on Saturday, Chandrasekhar hacked his mother to death using an axe as he was enraged after being denied the money. Based on a complaint from Laxmi, Satthemma’s daughter the police have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing.

