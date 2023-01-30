Hyderabad: All Saints’ alumni toast golden jubilee at Nizam club

Hyderabad: The 1973 batch of All Saints High School celebrated their golden jubilee alumni meet at the Nizam Club on Sunday.

The meet was held under the auspices of ‘All Saints’ Old Boys Association (ASOBA) and Rector Br Vincent Mendenzo.

The alumni met each other after almost fifty years.

The programme commenced with the ritual of singing ‘Vande Mataram’ followed by a minute’s silence to remember their friends and teachers who have passed away.

An alumni member Sudhakar Kaza (who is now an MD of a bank) called the programme to order and welcomed the gathering while Rajender Singh and Krishna Canakapally entertained the gathering with songs.

Professionals from the batch who have settled abroad like Dr Zaheeruddin, Dr Anil Reddy, Kaladhar Reddy, Krishna Bhupathi, Dr Sunil Reddy, Air Commodore Uday Reddy and others spoke at the programme.

The reunion was attended by prominent doctors, bureaucrats, industrialists and attorneys who came from various parts.

A silver medal was given to every student who attended the meet as a token of remembrance followed by a group photography session within the school premises.

The Principal, the ASOBA president and ex-Mayor Janab Zulfiquar Ali were seen at the gathering.