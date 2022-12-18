Hyderabad: Madrasa-I-Aliya celebrates 150 years of completion

Hyderabad: Madrasa-I-Aliya, one of the oldest school of Hyderabad, on Sunday celebrated the 150 years of its completion.

A program was organised by the alumni of the school in the school premises at Nizam College, Gunfoundry to remember the contributions of Madarsa-i-Aliya in their lives.

It was in 1872 that the Diwan (Prime Minister) of Hyderabad, Mir Turab Ali Khan popularly known as Salar Jung – I, established Madrasa-e-Aliya a few years after setting up the Darul Uloom school.

The event started with Tarana-i-Aliya and the present teachers and students also witnessed and heard the experiences of the alumni.

The alumni took several initiatives and a discussion highlighting some nostalgic anecdotes by the teachers and the students made the celebrations more meaningful and interesting.

To encourage the students, 150 Pure Silver Medals were awarded to meritorious students of Class X of school and Intermediate Final year students of Aliya Junior College.

On this occasion, an Audio-Visual documentary on 150 years of Madrasa-I-Aliya prepared by department of mass communication and journalism, MANUU Hyderabad was presented before the audience.

The event was enriched by some distinguished guests from department of education, Dr Shaid Ali Khan, Mohammed Ali Rafath IAS — Alumina Madrasa-I-Aliya, Yogaraj — Alumina Madrasa-I-Aliya, Gautam Chand Jain— Chairman Pokarna Limited (Alumnus of Aliya Junior College). Other pass out students from batch 1949 onwards graced the occasion with their presence.

“The flashbacks to the old Aliya days revived before our eyes”, said Arshad Nawab, Alumni of Madarsa-I-Aliya.

The alumnus shared their fond memories and unique stories as a student in the school. Everyone wished and appealed the Government of Telangana to restore Madarsa I Aliya to its original glory.

The celebration committee which comprised of Basharath Ali, Shujaat, Ali Rafath, IAS, and others thanked the participants for taking out time.