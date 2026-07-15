Hyderabad all set to welcome Bonalu: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: All arrangements for the annual Bonalu festivities are complete, said Endowments Minister Konda Surekha.

Ashada Bonalu will start on July 16 and conclude on August 13 across more than 3,000 temples in the Greater Hyderabad limits, said a press release on Wednesday. Lakhs of devotees are expected to participate.

The celebrations will begin with the offering of the first Bonam to Goddess Jagadambika Mahankali at Golconda on July 16 and conclude on August 13 with Bonam offerings to Goddess Akkanna Madanna Mahankali at Haribowli, followed by the immersion of ceremonial ghatas.

Also Read Hyderabad police tighten Bonalu security with RAF deployment

In order to maintain law and order, the Hyderabad Police will deploy personnel from the Task Force, Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and local police stations.