Hyderabad alumnus performs life-saving heart surgeries in Kenya

Hyderabad: A cardiac surgeon trained in Hyderabad has helped deliver advanced heart care to critically ill patients in Kenya as part of a medical outreach programme aimed at expanding access to specialised treatment and strengthening local expertise.

Dr Amjad Syed, a graduate of Deccan College of Medical Sciences and now practising in Indiana, led a team of American healthcare professionals on a mission to Nairobi, where they carried out complex cardiac procedures for patients with severe heart conditions.

Complex procedures for underserved patients

The programme targeted individuals who had limited access to specialised care and faced significant barriers to receiving treatment.

Doctors conduct a complex heart surgery as part of a US-led cardiac care mission in Nairobi.

To support the operations, the team brought specialised surgical equipment required for advanced cardiac procedures. The resources enabled doctors to undertake interventions that would otherwise be unavailable to many patients requiring urgent care.

Healthcare workers involved in the mission said several patients had reached a critical stage of illness and required immediate intervention.

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Critical cases highlight impact

One of the beneficiaries was a 26-year-old woman who had been living with a serious valve disorder for more than a decade. Years without adequate treatment had severely affected her quality of life. Following surgery, she made a swift recovery and was able to move around independently within days.

Another operation involved a man suffering from advanced heart failure who had remained hospitalised for months after being considered unsuitable for surgery elsewhere. The procedure was completed successfully, allowing him to return home after recovery.

Dr Amjad Syed visits a patient following a successful cardiac procedure in Nairobi.

Building local expertise

Beyond treating patients, the visiting specialists worked alongside Kenyan surgeons, theatre teams, perfusionists and trainees to share clinical knowledge and practical skills.

Training sessions covered surgical techniques, patient management and post-operative care, with the aim of enhancing the capacity of local healthcare providers to manage complex cardiac cases.

Medical staff participating in the programme said the knowledge exchange would support the continued development of specialised heart services and improve access to treatment for future patients.

The initiative concluded with the return of the US-based team, while local clinicians continue to apply the skills acquired during the collaboration.