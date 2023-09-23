Hyderabad: Ameerpet, Punjagutta markets to undergo reconstruction

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made the decision to demolish two old municipal markets located in Panjagutta and Ameerpet due to their deteriorating condition.

The current state of these markets has caused inconvenience to both citizens and vendors.

Both markets have reached a state of disrepair, with many vendors closing their stalls and repurposing the spaces for storage.

To ensure their safety, several vendors have resorted to conducting their businesses using handcarts outside these deteriorating structures.

In the case of the Ameerpet Market, spanning an area of 1175 square yards, a complete demolition is planned. It will be replaced by a new building comprising a ground floor, four additional floors, and one terrace floor. This ambitious project is estimated to cost Rs 8.66 crore.

For the Panjagutta Market, there are plans to construct four additional floors and one terrace floor at an estimated cost of Rs 5.36 crore.

GHMC has already issued calls for bids from construction agencies to carry out the work, and the state government granted administrative approval for this project in August 2022.

This initiative aims to revitalize these markets and provide better facilities for both vendors and the public.