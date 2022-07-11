Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains forecast, 34 MMTS train services cancelled

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 MMTS train services in view of the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad.

As per SCR’s statement, all the MMTS trains on the routes Lingampalli-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampalli, Falaknuma-Lingampalli, Lingampalli-Falaknuma, Secunderabad-Lingampalli, and Lingampalli-Secunderabad have been cancelled.

Rainfall in Hyderabad, other districts

From 8:30 am to 12 noon on July 11, the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of GHMC have recorded cumulative rainfall of 8.8 mm.

Earlier, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that many places in Hyderabad will receive rainfall till July 13.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 27-29 and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

As per the forecast, the entire state is likely to record maximum and minimum temperatures of 28-31 and 20-23 degrees Celsius respectively. Other districts of the states are also likely to record rainfall.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasted that many districts of the state will receive heavy rainfall. The department has also issued a red alert.