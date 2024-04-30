Hyderabad: Amit Shah to hold roadshow with Madhavi Latha on May 1

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Hyderabad to participate in a road show in support of BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday, May 1.

The road show will be held from Nehru statue in Lal Darwaza to Sudha talkies from 8 pm to 9 pm.

Shah will be arriving at Begumpet airport at 7:40 pm, from where he will go to attend the roadshow. After the campaign, he will meet key leaders from Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, and Chevella Lok Sabha segments, at the BJP party office in Nampally, from 9:15 pm to 10:15 pm. He will take stock of the party’s campaign in those segments and will give directions to party leaders based on the inputs he gets

Shah is expected to return to Telangana again on May 5, to attend the election meetings in support of BJP Nizamabad candidate and sitting MP D Arvind, BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender, and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s campaign in Secunderabad.