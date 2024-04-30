Won’t allow reservation for Muslims as long as I live: Modi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Congress saying as long as he was alive he won’t allow reservation for Muslims, on the basis of religion, at the cost of SC, ST and OBCs.

Addressing a poll rally in Medak district, Modi exuded confidence that he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale in his third term.

In a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that the money collected in the state through “double R (RR) tax” is being channeled to Delhi.

He made these comments while referring to blockbuster Telugu film titled ‘RRR’, which received global accolades.

In his third term as the prime minister, Modi said that he will celebrate 75 years of the founding of the Constitution of India in a grand way, where he will be reaching every house, to expose the sins of the Congress, and how it has played with the Constitution.

Modi said that despite there have been long-standing demands from 36 communities including Marathas and Ligayats in Telangana to be included in the OBC list, in Telangana, the Congress regime between 2004 and 2009, has “overnight” snatched away the reservations of BCs and gave it away to Muslims.

Claiming that there was no difference between Congress and BRS, which he said, were both part of the same corruption record, he said that their corrupt deeds have reached the corridors of Delhi, and that BRS leaders were also involved in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“The Congress has joined the alliance with the party (AAP) which is involved in the scam. Now these parties have come together in support of one other,” he pointed out.

He questioned why Congress, which had promised to investigate the corruption of BRS in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS), has kept the investigation files under wrap. Similarly, he said that the BRS didn’t let the “cash for vote” case investigation progress.

Talking about the allegedly doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah, he said that “RR and Telangana Congress” were trying to mislead the people and creating a rift between the people to disturb the democratic environment prevailing in the state.

“Can a citizen imagine such acts by people in responsible positions,” he asked.

(With inputs from agencies)