Hyderabad among ‘hub for employment’ cities in India: Report

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, along with Delhi and Bangalore, has emerged as a thriving hub for employment opportunities, according to a report released on Thursday, June 27.

The report indicates that India is poised to experience substantial employment growth in the first half of fiscal year 2025 across critical sectors such as healthcare, pharma, automotive, manufacturing, engineering, and infrastructure.

In terms of workforce size growth, the leading industries are construction and real estate, travel and hospitality, electric vehicles (EV) and EV infrastructure.

“With India forecasted to be the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2024, coupled with strong investment demand and easing inflation, the job market remains resilient in the face of global headwinds,” said Kartik Narayan, CEO of TeamLease Staffing.

Nearly two out of five organizations are prioritizing skills development, equipping their workforce for the technological advancements that lie ahead, he added. Generative AI is projected to significantly impact 35 per cent of talent acquisition strategies, reflecting shifts in hiring practices due to technological advancements, according to the report.

The findings indicated a positive hiring sentiment in the Indian employment market, with 56 per cent of surveyed employers stating that their workforce will likely grow in the coming months.

Around 23 per cent anticipate maintaining their current workforce levels.

In terms of in-demand skills, employers are actively seeking candidates with strong communication skills, attention to detail, technical proficiency, and organizational abilities.