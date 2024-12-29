Hyderabad among top 3 with lowest votes in Lok Sabha elections 2024

A total of 1,081,878 voters cast votes out of a total of 2,217,305 electors in the city. 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is in third spot in the list of Lok Sabha constituencies based on votes polled in General Elections 2024

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s latest statistical report on the elections, after Bihar’s Nawada and Patna Sahib, Hyderabad recorded the least turnout. 

48.79 pc votes polled in Lok Sabha election 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad constituency recorded a 48.79 percent polling. A total of 1,081,878 voters cast votes out of a total of 2,217,305 electors. 

In the elections, Nawada recorded a voter turnout of 43.47 percent, whereas Patna Sahib saw a 46.87 percent turnout. 

In all of India, there are nine constituencies that recorded less than a 50 percent turnout in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

Following is the constituency-wise voter turnout

Constituency name (State)Total electorsTotal votersVoter turnout rate (in percent)
Nawada (Bihar)201028687183843.37
Patna Sahib (Bihar)2295527107599246.87
Hyderabad (Telangana)2217305108187848.79
Almora (Uttarakhand)136843267501449.33
Mathura (Uttar Pradesh)193913095746349.38
Secunderabad (Telangana)2120550104860449.45
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh)185943992006249.48
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)2948720147074049.88
Nalanda (Bihar)2293994114495649.91
In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi not only won the Hyderabad seat but his winning margin exceeded BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s vote share. 

The AIMIM president won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record. 

The BJP candidate, who left no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, secured 323,894 votes, whereas Asaduddin Owaisi secured 661,981 votes. 

Winning candidate (votes)Trailing candidate (votes)Margin
Asaduddin Owaisi (661,981)Madhavi Latha (323,894)338,087

Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winning margin:

General election yearVoter turnout in percentageWinner
200952.47113865
201453.30202454
201944.84282186
202448.48338087

In the 2024 general elections, despite BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s efforts to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief won the seat by a massive margin.

