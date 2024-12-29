Hyderabad among top 3 with lowest votes in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is in third spot in the list of Lok Sabha constituencies based on votes polled in General Elections 2024

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s latest statistical report on the elections, after Bihar’s Nawada and Patna Sahib, Hyderabad recorded the least turnout.

48.79 pc votes polled in Lok Sabha election 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad constituency recorded a 48.79 percent polling. A total of 1,081,878 voters cast votes out of a total of 2,217,305 electors.

In the elections, Nawada recorded a voter turnout of 43.47 percent, whereas Patna Sahib saw a 46.87 percent turnout.

In all of India, there are nine constituencies that recorded less than a 50 percent turnout in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Following is the constituency-wise voter turnout

Constituency name (State) Total electors Total voters Voter turnout rate (in percent) Nawada (Bihar) 2010286 871838 43.37 Patna Sahib (Bihar) 2295527 1075992 46.87 Hyderabad (Telangana) 2217305 1081878 48.79 Almora (Uttarakhand) 1368432 675014 49.33 Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) 1939130 957463 49.38 Secunderabad (Telangana) 2120550 1048604 49.45 Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) 1859439 920062 49.48 Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) 2948720 1470740 49.88 Nalanda (Bihar) 2293994 1144956 49.91

Asaduddin Owaisi’s winning margin exceeds Madhavi Latha’s votes

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi not only won the Hyderabad seat but his winning margin exceeded BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s vote share.

The AIMIM president won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record.

The BJP candidate, who left no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, secured 323,894 votes, whereas Asaduddin Owaisi secured 661,981 votes.

Winning candidate (votes) Trailing candidate (votes) Margin Asaduddin Owaisi (661,981) Madhavi Latha (323,894) 338,087

Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winning margin:

General election year Voter turnout in percentage Winner 2009 52.47 113865 2014 53.30 202454 2019 44.84 282186 2024 48.48 338087

In the 2024 general elections, despite BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s efforts to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief won the seat by a massive margin.