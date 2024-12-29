Baba Vanga’s predictions include start of end of world in 2025

Hyderabad: Blind Bulgarian clairvoyant Vangelia Gushterova who is popularly known as Baba Vanga has made chilling predictions for 2025. The predictions include the beginning of the end of the world in that year.

She is renowned for accurately foreseeing events such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 9/11 attack.

For 2025, Baba Vanga’s predictions include conflicts in Europe, alien contact, telepathy, and other significant events.

Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2025

Following are some of her predictions for 2025:

Conflict in Europe: The conflicts in Europe will result in a reduction in population.

Development in Medical Science: In the field of medical science, she predicted many developments. The predictions include advances in organs generated in a lab and cures for cancer and other illnesses.

Telepathy: She predicted that telepathy would become a reality by 2025. It will allow direct mind-to-mind communication.

Alien Contact: According to her prediction, humans will establish contact with extra-terrestrial life.

Who was she?

Baba Vanga who was born in 1911 in Strumica North Macedonia was a religious leader and herbal doctor.

Despite losing her eyesight at 12, she claimed to possess the divine gift of seeing the future.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover finally set to open after prolonged delay

On August 11, 1996, she passed away. However, she left behind numerous predictions. Her predictions include end of world in 5079.

While Baba Vanga made numerous predictions for 2025, only time will reveal how many will turn into reality.