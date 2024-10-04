Hyderabad among top 5 cities in India for traffic congestion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is India’s fourth most congested city in terms of traffic according to the Traffic Quality Index (TQI). The study sheds light on the traffic conditions of Indian cities and was topped by Bengaluru for traffic conditions, said the report by Deccan Herald.

Bengaluru stood first as the Indian city with the most traffic congestion, finding itself in the extreme congestion category, while Mumbai and Delhi followed the Silicon Valley of India. Hyderabad, which scored a score of 718 out of 1000, came behind Delhi (747 points) in traffic congestion.

Hyderabad, rapidly becoming the IT hub of South India, has been facing traffic congestion with the surge of residents in the city in recent years.

Many parts of Hyderabad have been facing issues of traffic coming to a standstill, even at an instance of a small rain. Most roads in Hyderabad witness very slowly moving traffic during peak office hours.

The city’s infrastructure is also in a developing phase, with metro lines being planned and built. So far, the city has only three complete metro lines while other Indian cities have more than that, to get a hold on traffic congestion.

The Telangana government is continuing its efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the city, with increased planning for dealing with congestion at critical traffic junctions in the city.

The new phase of the Hyderabad metro will connect Raidurg and Kokapet Neopolis, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Chandrayangutta, Miyapur and Patancheru, LB Nagar and Hayat Nagar, RGIA and Fourth City.

This phase, upon its completion, aims to decrease traffic congestion and increase connectivity via public transport in the city.