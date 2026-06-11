Hyderabad among world’s 30 most heat-vulnerable cities: Study

Between April 1 and June 5, 2026, the city recorded at least 47 days with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the highest such count in 10 years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A representational image depicting heat in Hyderabad
Representational image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been identified among 30 cities worldwide facing extreme heat risk, with researchers pointing to rapid urban expansion, shrinking green cover and the growing dependence on air conditioners as key drivers of the crisis.

The finding emerges from a University of Oxford study, “Moving Beyond Exposure: A Globally Comparable Framework for Heat Risk Assessment in Cities,” which assessed 205 cities globally. 

Among Indian cities, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Madurai carry a higher risk, while larger metropolises such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi fare relatively better.

Subhan Bakery

Heat-risk score

The urban area of Hyderabad, home to roughly 77 lakh people, recorded an overall heat-risk score of 0.68 on the study’s Heat Vulnerability Index, a composite measure that assesses the danger an extreme heat event poses to a given population. 

The score is only marginally better, by around 0.05 to 0.10 points, than those of top at-risk cities such as Cairo, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City, and significantly worse than cities like Bangkok and Hanoi.

The index captures not just temperature exposure, but also a population’s access to cooling infrastructure and green cover, both of which remain limited for large sections of Hyderabad’s residents, raising the risk of heat-driven illness.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

A decade-high heat count

The data on the ground underscores the urgency. Between April 1 and June 5 this year, the city recorded at least 47 days with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the highest such count in 10 years.

The toll is already visible. Households are battling soaring electricity bills and worsening water shortages, with each successive heatwave stretching both civic infrastructure and household budgets to their limits.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button