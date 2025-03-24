Hyderabad: Anchor Shyamala appears for questioning in illegal betting apps

Hyderabad: YSRCP spokesperson and television anchor Shyamala appeared before the Punjagutta police for questioning in connection with the promotion of illegal betting apps.

Recently, Shyamala filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against her.

The High Court directed the police not to arrest her and advised her to cooperate with the investigation.

The case against Shyamala is part of a larger investigation involving several celebrities accused of endorsing betting apps that allegedly violate gaming and IT laws.

Prominent names such as Vishnupriya and Ritu Chowdhary have already been interrogated by Punjagutta police in this matter.

The FIR, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Telangana Gaming Act, and IT Act, accuses Shyamala and others of promoting gambling platforms that have reportedly caused financial distress among users.

Notices were issued to multiple individuals, including actors and influencers, as part of the probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating potential money laundering angles related to these promotions