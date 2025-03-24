Hyderabad: Anchor Shyamala appears for questioning in illegal betting apps

The case against Shyamala is part of a larger investigation involving several celebrities accused of endorsing betting apps that allegedly violate gaming and IT laws.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 24th March 2025 10:17 am IST
Online betting apps case: Anchor Shyamala approaches Telangana HC
Anchor Shyamala.

Hyderabad: YSRCP spokesperson and television anchor Shyamala appeared before the Punjagutta police for questioning in connection with the promotion of illegal betting apps.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Recently, Shyamala filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against her.

The High Court directed the police not to arrest her and advised her to cooperate with the investigation.

MS Creative School

The case against Shyamala is part of a larger investigation involving several celebrities accused of endorsing betting apps that allegedly violate gaming and IT laws.

Prominent names such as Vishnupriya and Ritu Chowdhary have already been interrogated by Punjagutta police in this matter.

Also Read
Online betting apps case: Anchor Shyamala approaches Telangana HC

The FIR, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Telangana Gaming Act, and IT Act, accuses Shyamala and others of promoting gambling platforms that have reportedly caused financial distress among users.

Notices were issued to multiple individuals, including actors and influencers, as part of the probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating potential money laundering angles related to these promotions

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 24th March 2025 10:17 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button