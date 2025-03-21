Online betting apps case: Anchor Shyamala approaches Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Popular television anchor and YSRCP leader Shyamala has approached the Telangana High Court, seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against her in connection with promoting online betting apps.

The case registered at Panjagutta Police Station, accuses Shyamala of endorsing illegal betting platforms on social media. The High Court is scheduled to hear her petition today.

Shyamala is among 11 celebrities booked by the Panjagutta police for promoting betting apps, which allegedly violate gaming and IT laws.

Other notable names in the case include TV anchor Vishnupriya and social media influencer Ritu Chowdhary, who was interrogated extensively by the police yesterday.

The FIR cites sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Telangana State Gaming Act, and IT Act, accusing these individuals of encouraging gambling activities that lead to financial distress among users.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation, exploring possible money laundering angles in connection with the betting app promotions.

Notices have been issued to Shyamala and other accused individuals, with potential arrests looming.