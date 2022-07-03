Hyderabad: Another ‘Money Heist’ poster targets BJP, PM Modi

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad, a new poster in LB Nagar targets the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The poster apparently accused BJP of toppling state governments. It listed out states where the saffron party formed governments after ruling parties’ MLAs shift their loyalist.

Targeting the prime minister, it mentioned ‘#ByeByeModi’. The poster also carries the caption, ‘We only rob bank, you rob the whole nation’.

Oh no !#MoneyHeist gang strikes back hard yet again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkzaItcYXU — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 3, 2022

Poster accuses PM Modi

It is not the first time, earlier too similar poster was put up at LB Nagar circle. It has accused the Prime Minister of stealing from the public.

Posting an image of the hoarding on Twitter, social media convenor of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Satish Reddy had written, “What creativity!”.

Yesterday, mascots dressed in red jumpsuits and masks like the show’s characters, sprung across various spots in the city holding placards that read, “We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation. #ByeByeModi.”

Social media users took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the mascots stationed at various locations including the Zaheerabad railway junction, Kacheguda railway station, and Punjab National Bank at Vanasthalipuram, among others.

Several men donning Money Heist costumes are being witnessed in #Hyderabad protesting against #PMModi. They are popping out at various crowded locations like petrol pumps, banks, railway station etc. pic.twitter.com/MKoutGHbBK — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) July 2, 2022

Intrestingly even I saw him with a placard at #KachigudaRailwayStation today morning. But couldn’t get down from my car. My kids were excited to see in reality.. 🙌🏻 #Hyderabad#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/5oCMBmK7Z2 — Anil Goud (@AnilgoudKTRs) July 2, 2022

BJP National Executive Committee lauds Agnipath

Meanwhile, BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) lauded the Union government’s new recruitment policy in armed forces and announcement of 10 lakh jobs in the next 18 months.

The NEC also paid tribute to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur was beheaded while Moosewala was killed in June this year.

On Sunday, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

In the public meeting titled ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sabha’, Prime Minister is likely to set the tone for the BJP’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. In the public rally, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.