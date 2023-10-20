Hyderabad: Student sexually assaulted after EFLU protests for sexual harassment committee

Hyderabad: A massive protest erupted on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus on Thursday, October 19 over alleged sexual assault on a female student late on Wednesday night.

This incident comes a day after the students protested peacefully for more than 24 hours, for

the SPARSH (Sensitisation, Prevention, And Redressal of Sexual Harassment) committee

elections, demanding a safe space that is sensitised against all forms of sexual harassment and

violence.

They have alleged that since June, SPARSH has been defunct with each professor claiming they are not in charge of it. SPARSH was constituted under an EFLU ordinance and is based on the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act 2013.

According to protestors, a PG student was sexually assaulted by two persons near an old health centre around 10 pm on Wednesday, October 18 and was found in an unconscious state.

Students of Efl University in Hyderabad were manhandled by the Telagana state police for peacefully protesting against the Eflu admin on the sexual harassment incident that happened inside the campus.#eflu #ugc #ministryofeducation #sexualharrasment #students #womensafety pic.twitter.com/juH5LSDejH — Krishnan A.S (@Krishnan_offi) October 19, 2023

Also Read Three arrested in Lucknow for raping woman from Telangana

The students claimed that despite the victim clearly saying that the perpetrators told her, “We saw you at the frontline of the protest,” the health centre officials treated this matter with insensitivity. Furthermore, they discouraged any attempts by the students to make the matter public.

Irked by the faculty’s response, over 400 students staged another protest on the campus at 4:20 am on Thursday, October 19, demanding the arrest of the suspects.

Raising slogans against the university administration, the students demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor, registrar and proctor.

At around 5 am, the proctor spoke to the students and dismissed their demands, stating that they could not access the CCTV footage.

Referring to the attack as a ‘small incident’, the proctor further laughed at the cries of outrage from the students and publicly demanded the identity of the survivor.

However, the city police soon reached the campus to disperse the students.

At around 1 am on October 20, the protest intensified as the students were allegedly shouted at and threatened by the police to disperse immediately.

Subsequently, three police officers allegedly picked up a male student and dragged him

through the roads to detain him. However, he managed to escape with the help of some students.

This is an escalation like never before on the EFLU campus. Protesting youth, students of the campus, are being dragged off at 2 in the morning for demanding justice and accountability. #efluvcresign@EFLU_OFFICIAL @TelanganaDGP shame!@TheQuint @thewire_in @ThePrintIndia pic.twitter.com/wVoWVdNlLJ — neville_thomas (@nevilleth0mas) October 19, 2023

On the other hand, the VC and the proctor left the campus with the aid of the police.



EFLU lapses