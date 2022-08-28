Hyderabad: Apollo Jubilee Hills celebrates its 34th anniversary

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, a major player in private healthcare in India, celebrated its 34th Anniversary on Sunday. Doctors and employees who were part of the hospital since its inception were felicitated and congratulated for their contributions.

Starting operations in 1988, it was built with a mission to bring world-class healthcare to the people with a firm belief in the values of excellence, expertise, empathy and innovation, Apollo hospitals said in a press note.

Through its journey, Apollo Hospitals crossed several milestones and set new benchmarks like conducting the country’s first Coronary Angioplasty using a fully absorbable stent-bioresorbable vascular scaffold. It is also the first hospital group in India to achieve 25000 cardiac surgeries and the first Robotic Angioplasty in the Telugu states.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. expressed jubilation over the achievement. “Our doctors are par excellence, the nurses, the supporting staff everyone at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, is a super gem. Your (Apollo) contribution in the last 34 years is commendable and pioneering, the world is admiring you today for the work you did, but there is much more to be done. Robotics is transforming the way treatment is rendered and Apollo Hospitals has been the pioneer in making it accessible and popularising Robotic surgery in India it’s time to leverage the power of robots in all treatments.”

Speaking on the momentous occasion Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group asked the group’s employees to once again rededicate themselves to the extremely powerful message its Chairman gave them during the firm’s inception, that is the motto of bringing the best of healthcare and continue to focus on keeping people healthy.

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, has been the crucible of innovation, you brought in very many innovations and several other pioneering concepts the group is proud off. The thrust in future at Apollo Hospitals will continue to be patient-centric care and I am confident Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, will continue to excel.

About Apollo Hospitals

It was in 1983, that Dr Prathap C Reddy made a pioneering endeavour by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Apollo’s presence currently includes over 12,000 beds across 72 Hospitals and 4500 pharmacies, over 120 Primary Care clinics and 650 Diagnostic centres, 700 plus Teleclinics, over 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials. The most recent investment was the commissioning of South East Asia’s very first Proton Therapy Centre in Chennai.

The Group also has Telemedicine facilities across several countries, Health Insurance Services, Global Projects Consultancy, Medical Colleges, Medvarsity for E-Learning, Colleges of Nursing and Hospital Management and a Research Foundation. In addition, ‘ASK Apollo’ – an online consultation portal and Apollo Home Health provide the care continuum.