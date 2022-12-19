Hyderabad: Apollo to set up new regenerative medicine dept

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals in the city are likely to establish a department of regenerative medicine for rebooting organ damage soon.



The department will be collaborating with a world-renowned Italian specialist in the field, Professor Enrico Castellacci, who will be offering world-class and highly advanced treatment options in traumatology and regenerative techniques.



The new department will aid in replacing or rebooting tissues or organs damaged due to diseases, injury, age or other issues, instead of treating symptoms with medication and procedures.

According to the statement issued by the hospital, the treatment offered by this department would rest on four pillars regenerative medicine, traumatology, PRP and stem cell infiltrations and transplants.



The use of platelet-rich plasma and mesenchymal stem cells to address cartilage, muscle and tendon disorders in the various joints will be involved in the treatment of traumatic and degenerative diseases.