Hyderabad: Appeal to help family who met with an accident

Hyderabad: A woman is raising funds for his father and aunt who is suffering from spinal fractures after a gruesome bus accident. They are currently undergoing treatment at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.

Syeda Zainab Naqvi, the daughter is raising funds for her father Syed Muzher Naqvi who is suffering from multiple fractures in his feet along with injuries in other places. He has undergone two surgeries already and is still unable to walk.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Arsalan Naqvi (Son of Muzher Naqvi) said that the bus met with an accident on May 6th, at around 2:47 am. He and his parents, cousin, and aunt were traveling from Hyderabad to Dindigul on a travel bus (Kallada Suresh Travels).

On the bus, there was a total of 30 passengers out of which 26 passengers were injured after the bus collided with a truck. The travel agency has filed a complaint against the truck driver.

After the accident, Arsalan Naqvi said that his family has taken care of the expenses of his cousin and mother but the treatment of his father and aunt is beyond their financial capacity.

Around Rs 25 lakh is still required for all the medical expenses and treatment. Donors can donate money and help the family through Ketto – Crowdfunding & Medical Fundraising in India.