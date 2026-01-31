Hyderabad: Armed robbers open fire on man, loot Rs 6 L at SBI ATM in Koti

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at the State Bank of India (SBI) main branch ATM in Koti after armed robbers opened fire and looted Rs 6 lakh in cash on Saturday morning, January 31, leaving a man injured.

According to police, at around 7:08 am, a Dial 100 call was received from Sayyed Zehedulla Quadri, who reported that he had arrived at the SBI Koti branch to deposit Rs 6,00,000 in cash.

While he was at the bank premises, two unidentified persons arrived on an Activa scooter and suddenly snatched the cash bag.

Assailants open fire

During the incident, the assailants allegedly fired a weapon, triggering panic among bank staff and members of the public in the area. In the firing, the victim sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

On receiving the alert, BC-3 police personnel rushed to the spot. Senior officers, including the NSO and NZO, were informed about the incident.

The injured man was shifted to a hospital for treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Police launch probe

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the bank premises and surrounding areas is being examined as efforts are underway to trace and identify the accused.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.