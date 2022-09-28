Hyderabad: Around 250 police officers transferred in major reshuffle

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner on Wednesday effected an overhaul of the police force by transferring police constables (PC), head constables (HC) and Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) who were working for more than 5 years in Law and Order (L&O) and Traffic Police Stations or 7 years in an L&O Zone.

In a press note, the police said that some police personnel, cited health issues and personal reasons and requested their superior officers to assign new postings.

Few officers from the rank of PCs to Inspectors also requested for new postings. They were all transferred taking in consideration their grievances, said the police.

Station House Officers (SHO), Deputy Inspectors (DI)s and other Inspectors who completed 3 years of tenure in their present postings were also transferred.

Several officers working in the traffic wing were also transferred. “Around 247 Men and officers got new postings. All aspects of previous postings, performance time spent in loop line and other branches, and 360 degree verification for SHO officers was conducted before the postings were finalised by a board of officers comprising of all Addl CP s and JT CPs,” informed the police.

Transfer orders were issued to 119 PCs, 49 HCs and 34 ASIs, and 7 Inspectors (SHOs), 8 DIs, 10 Traffic Inspectors, and 20 Inspectors of other units.