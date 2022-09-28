Hyderabad: Police arrest 14 for arson, rioting in Mamidipally

Hyderabad: Pahadishareef police on Wednesday caught and arrested 14 persons for arson after they set fire to vehicles and pelted stones in Mamidipally during an altercation with the area’s residents.

Police found that the problem arose over a piece of land coveted by two groups. A man named Dr Vinay hired a group of goons who carried out his orders to incite violence and set fire to vehicles. While two of the main accused- Dr Vinay and Shashwath- are absconding, the rest of the group was caught and produced before the court for judicial remand.

The accused were arrested under Act 642/2022 under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting with deadly weapons) 150 (Hiring, or conniving at hiring, of persons to join unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It is informed to all the people in Mamidipally village to cooperate with Police in maintaining law & order and whoever found indulging in unlawful activities will be dealt severely according to the law,” said the police.