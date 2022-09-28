Hyderabad: HC directs police to act against pubs in residential areas

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court issued an order against pubs violating rules. The order directed the police not to allow pubs in residential areas. It also stated that strict action should be taken against those playing loud music without a license.

Justice K Lalitha issued the interim orders while hearing the petition of two citizens belonging to Jubilee Hills. The petitioners complained that the pubs were not only operating illegally in residential areas but also responsible for nuisance and noise pollution.

The judge directed the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakunda to register cases against pubs violating the rules. The petitioners said that pubs are not adhering to the prescribed limit for music. They are also playing loud music even after 10 pm, the petitioners said.

The petitioners further said that intoxicated customers misbehave with locals and indulge in fights. Complaints about the parking of the pubs were also registered.

Justice Lalitha warned the police, excise, and GHMC officials that the court would have to take action if the pubs are not controlled.