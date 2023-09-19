Hyderabad: Arrangements in place for Ganesh immersion at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: The arrangements for Ganesh immersion at People’s Plaza on PV Marg in the city were reviewed by the officials of various departments on Tuesday, September 19.

Suggestions by the officials poured in as the Ganesh festival organized all over the state bears special recognition in the city.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with special chief secretary to the state Arvind Kumar visited the immersion site in the city on Tuesday.

హైదరాబాద్ లో నిర్వహించే గణేష్ ఉత్సవాలకు దేశంలోనే ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు ఉంది.



PV మార్గ్ లోని పీపుల్స్ ప్లాజా వద్ద గణేష్ నిమజ్జనం ఏర్పాట్లపై వివిధ శాఖల అధికారులతో కలిసి పరిశీలించి పలు సూచనలు చేయడం జరిగింది.



ఈ సంవత్సరం సుమారు 90 వేల విగ్రహాల నిమజ్జనం ఉంటాయని అంచనా.



నిమజ్జనం కోసం… pic.twitter.com/BDKT0UIjH7 — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) September 19, 2023

The duo was accompanied by GHMC Commissioner Ronal Rose and City police commissioner CV Anand.

It is estimated that around 90 thousand idols will be immersed this year for which ponds have been set up.

Furthermore, there will be heavy police forces deployed along the procession routes and immersion areas.

Talasani also launched the football tournament organised by the All India Jewellery Handmade Workers Federation at Gymkhana Grounds.