Hyderabad: Asad Owaisi, others pay last respects to Mukarram Jah

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th January 2023 8:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen cheif Asaduddin Owaisi paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah at Chowmohalla Palace on Tuesday

The mortal remains of Nizam VIII have been kept at the Chowmohalla Palace and will be taken to Makkah Masjid for burial on Wednesday.

Several Telangana dignitaries visited the palace to pay their last respects.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad CP, CV Anand, Waqf Board Chairman and AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan were among others who paid their last respects.

Telangana CM KCR paying his last respect to Mukarram Jah
AIMIM president at Chowmohalla
Telangana CM KCR paying his last respect to Mukarram Jah
Telangana CM KCR sitting down with Princess Esra and Prince Azmath Jah
Prince Azmat Khan with Nawab Faiz Ali Khan Bahadur and Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Masiullah Khan
AIMIM MLA Mumtaz ahmed Khan

