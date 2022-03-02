Hyderabad: ASI speeds up chemical coating of the Charminar

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) here has stepped up restoration work of the historic Charminar. The government agency is aiming to complete the ongoing chemical coating or cleaning work before Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, there are concerns that exterior coating work needs to be stopped in case of rainfall. Recently, CPWD staff tried to lay a lighting arrester by digging up space near Charminar. The work was stopped after local leaders registered protests.

The protesters expressed an apprehension that such work can damage the historical monument.

Need of the restoration work

The restoration work is needed as gaseous eruptions and suspended particulate substances in the air have reacted with the Charminar’s plaster.

Apart from it, after the absorption of water and pollen into the cracks, black spots are appearing on the monuments.

Charminar

The monument which is known globally as the symbol of Hyderabad was constructed in 1591 by Mohd. Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of Hyderabad and the fifth monarch of the Qutb Shahi or Golconda dynasty. The monument is essentially the foundation of Hyderabad.

The ASI is its caretaker. The Charminar, Golconda Fort, and the Qutb Shahi Tombs are on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Site.