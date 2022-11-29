Hyderabad: Asia’s largest US consulate grabs attention – Photos inside

US Consulate office in Hyderabad was established in 2009

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 29th November 2022 12:06 pm IST
us consulate in hyderabad
New US consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest US consulate is all set to open in the Financial District of Hyderabad in 2023. The office which is spread across 12.2 acres will have 54 visa processing windows.

On Monday, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson not only shared glimpses of the new office but also confirmed that the aim is to settle in the new office by the first half of 2023.

us consulate in hyderabad
New US consulate in Hyderabad
us consulate in hyderabad
New US consulate in Hyderabad

For the building which is certified by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) at the GOLD level, the US has invested $297 million.

US Consulate office in Hyderabad

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad was established in 2009. It was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

Currently, it is located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District covers three states. They are as follows:

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Odisha

Paigah Palace

It is a historical building built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra who was a Paigah nobleman. The palace which is spread over four-acre land is a double-storied building.

The Paigah family who is known as the foremost palace builders in Hyderabad was next to the Nizams’ family in the hierarchy of nobles of Hyderabad.

US visa appointment wait times

Despite good relations between the US and India, visa appointment wait times are not coming down.

Currently, US visa appointment wait times at consulates located in Hyderabad near 1000 calendar days for first time visitor visas. It means that persons who book slots now can expect appointments in 2025.

Currently, the visa appointment wait time at the US consulate in Hyderabad is as follows

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors999
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors37
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers367
Interview Waiver Visitors232
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors71
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 309
Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).

