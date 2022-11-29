Hyderabad: Asia’s largest US consulate grabs attention – Photos inside

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest US consulate is all set to open in the Financial District of Hyderabad in 2023. The office which is spread across 12.2 acres will have 54 visa processing windows.

On Monday, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson not only shared glimpses of the new office but also confirmed that the aim is to settle in the new office by the first half of 2023.

And I can confirm that it's truly a beautiful building! We're excited for the move and we aim to be all settled in by the first half of 2023. https://t.co/u74NfKyTzo — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) November 28, 2022

New US consulate in Hyderabad

New US consulate in Hyderabad

For the building which is certified by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) at the GOLD level, the US has invested $297 million.

US Consulate office in Hyderabad

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad was established in 2009. It was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

Currently, it is located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District covers three states. They are as follows:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Odisha

Paigah Palace

It is a historical building built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra who was a Paigah nobleman. The palace which is spread over four-acre land is a double-storied building.

The Paigah family who is known as the foremost palace builders in Hyderabad was next to the Nizams’ family in the hierarchy of nobles of Hyderabad.

US visa appointment wait times

Despite good relations between the US and India, visa appointment wait times are not coming down.

Currently, US visa appointment wait times at consulates located in Hyderabad near 1000 calendar days for first time visitor visas. It means that persons who book slots now can expect appointments in 2025.

Currently, the visa appointment wait time at the US consulate in Hyderabad is as follows

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 999 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 37 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 367 Interview Waiver Visitors 232 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 71 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 309 Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).