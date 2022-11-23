Hyderabad: Asia’s largest US consulate likely to open in January

Hyderabad: The Asia’s largest US consulate which is being set up in Hyderabad financial district is likely to open in January 2023.

Apart from 54 visa procession windows, the consulate office will have many new features. For the new office which is constructed on a 12.2-acre site, the US has invested $297 million.

US Consulate office in Hyderabad

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad was established in 2009. It was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

Currently, it is located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District covers three states. They are as follows:

Telangana Andhra Pradesh Odisha

Paigah Palace

The historical building was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra who was a Paigah nobleman. The palace which is spread on four-acre land is a double-storied building.

The Paigah family who is known as the foremost palace builders in Hyderabad was next to the Nizams’ family in the hierarchy of nobles of Hyderabad.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/hyderabad-us-consulate-raises-flag-for-last-time-at-paigah-palace-2441227/

India-US relations

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India-US relations have developed into a global strategic partnership.

Every year, thousands of Indian students go to the US for higher studies. In 2022, a huge number of students got US student visas.

A report by the US government said that the presence of Indian students in American universities has increased by 19 percent compared to the last year, and nearly 21 percent of over one million foreign students are Indian students.

The rise in Indian students moving to the US is likely to overtake China in 2022-23